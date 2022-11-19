California’s Unemployment Rate Rises To 4 Percent

Sacramento, CA– California’s unemployment rate has increased in the month of October to 4 percent despite the state adding 56,700 nonfarm payroll jobs to the economy. This is based on the latest data released by the California Employment Development Department(EDD) from two surveys. In addition, the state has announced it has completed its full recovery from the large job loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2,758,900 nonfarm jobs lost during March and April of 2020 have now surpassed it with a gain of 2,789,700 (101.1 percent) nonfarm jobs since that time. The local unemployment numbers are lower than the state average with Calaveras County at 3.1% and Tuolumne County at 3.8%.

A previously released number has been revised for September of this year and continues to set a record, the unemployment rate was 3.8 percent which is the lowest ever on record for California since unemployment data started to be recorded in 1976. October also marks the 13th consecutive month of nonfarm job gains for a total increase of 768,100 jobs. Government jobs have shown the most losses with a third consecutive month of decline in state government and a second straight month in local government. The full unemployment report can be found here.