Highway 108 Traffic Delays Two Days Next Week

Tuolumne County, CA – Caltrans crews will conduct various construction and repairs at the beginning of next week on Highway 108 in Tuolumne County.

Caltrans crews report there will be one-way controls with flaggers directing traffic on the highway stretching from Twain Harte to Pinecrest and also in Jamestown near the new roundabout. They add that motorists can expect up to 10-minute delays and should use alternate routes whenever possible.

Caltrans provided these details on the Highway 108 work :

• One-way traffic control at Sierra Rock Road for K-Rail installation in Jamestown beginning Monday, November 21, through Tuesday, November 22, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• One-way traffic control from Sugarpine Road in Pinecrest to Lava Road in Twain Harte beginning Monday, November 21, through Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Caltrans asks drivers for the safety of workers and other motorists, to slow down in the cone zones.