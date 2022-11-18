Game Two Of High School Football Playoffs

Sonora defeats Esparto in first game of the CIF Sac-Joaquin sectional playoffs View Photo

Sonora, CA — After both teams won their first playoff games last weekend, the Sonora Wildcats and Summerville Bears will hit the gridiron again tonight.

The Wildcats are the second seed in the Division Five bracket of the CIF Sac Joaquin Section playoffs after beating tenth-seed Center High last Friday night, 15-48. They will again be on their home turf tonight. If Sonora wins, the team will head to the championship game, playing the winner of the Sutter Huskies (1st seed) and Escalon Cougars (5th seed) game. The Wildcats will take on sixth-seeded Dixon at 7 p.m. at Dunlavy Field, and the game can be heard live on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

Summerville High is the top seed in the Division Six bracket and defeated eighth seed Esparto last Friday night, 0-31. The Bears will suit up against fifth-seeded Bradshaw Christian at 7 p.m. at Thorsted Field. Hear all the action live on 93.5 KKBN. If the Bears defeat Bradshaw Christian, they will advance to the championship game and take on the winner of the Orestimba Warriors (3rd seed) versus Hughson Huskies (2nd seed) game tonight.