Update: Structure Fire In Calaveras County

Update at 2:15 p.m.: Fire resources have extinguished a shed fire in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that crews were able to knock down the blaze before any flames were able to spread to nearby grass. A small crew will remain on the scene to mop up for about an hour and what ignited the fire is under investigation.

Original post at 1:50 p.m.: Mountain Ranch, CA — Fire crews are working a structure fire in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County.

The flames broke out in the 8600 block of Avenue A near Mountain Ranch Road. According to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore, the fire is in a shed. The original call-out for the fire reported that the flames had spread to vegetation. Kilgore now reports that crews were able to contain the flames to the shed, and they did not spread to nearby grass. Crews will continue to work to completely extinguish the structure fire and then mop up for the next hour. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.