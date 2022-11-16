Update: Technical Issues Impacted myMotherLode.com

Update at 10am: The earlier internet outage issue has been resolved, and myMotherLode.com is again fully operational.

Original story posted at 6am: Sonora, CA — There is an internet outage that is affecting myMotherlode.com visitors. Clarke Broadcasting continues its breaking news radio broadcasts as technicians work to restore internet to provide updates on MyMotherLode.com. A back up service was also bumped off-line complicating the restoration process.

MyMotherLode’s webpages are available to be viewed, but the speed is still slow. Internally, the network remained stable and news stories were set up and published throughout the day in preparation for internet service being restored. Those stories are now available on the home page. The situation is being actively resolved with the work of several network specialists.