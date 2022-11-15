CHP Launches Regional Crash Reduction Campaign

San Andreas, CA– The California Highway Patrol San Andreas Office will use grant funding to start a regional traffic safety campaign in Calaveras and Alpine counties to encourage safe driving behaviors and help deter dangerous driving habits. The one-year project will come to an end on September 30th, 2023.

The San Andreas Area will deploy officers to conduct enforcement operations on highways 3, 12, 2, and 49, in addition to unincorporated roadways where the CHP San Andreas Area has jurisdiction. The safety campaign will also include a community-based task force to raise awareness and provide education about the dangers of speeding and risky driving. CHP Lieutenant Commander Jeremy Stewart explains.

“We are taking a proactive approach to keep our roadways safe, This grant will seek to

build on the momentum achieved from past education and enforcement efforts in the

San Andreas Area.”

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.