Early Morning Fire On Golden Dove Lane

By B.J. Hansen

Jamestown, CA — A trailer caught on fire early this morning on Golden Dove Lane in the Jamestown area.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office received several calls about the fire at around 2:30am, and at least one caller relayed there was also an explosion heard in relation to the incident. Deputies and firefighters responded and found a fully engulfed trailer fire. It was quickly extinguished. The cause of the fire is not immediately known. There were no injuries reported.

