Blue Zone Project Presents Jimtown Walkabout

Jamestown, CA– On Saturday, November 19th, the Jimtown Walkabout, and Wellness Fair will take place from 9 AM to noon. The Blue Zones Project is presenting this event that will focus on walking a marked course at Jamestown Elementary School and counting steps with a free pedometer. Each participant can set their own personal goal and work to meet that goal for prizes and awards. The walking course will feature 20 vendors with more activities and information on related wellness programs.

Participants are encouraged to bring a food donation for the Mother Lode Food Project. The items should be non-perishable, new products such as canned fruit and vegetables. Food donations earn the donor a raffle ticket with prizes including Gift Cards for family Thanksgiving dinners, gasoline, groceries, athletic gear, and other items. The event is sponsored by the Chicken Ranch Rancheria, Sonora Area Foundation, and Blue Zones Project, Tuolumne County. Central partners include the Jamestown Family Resource Center and Tuolumne County Public Health Department.

For more information about the Blue Zone Project click here.