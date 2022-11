Jamestown, CA — Officials are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on O’Byrnes Ferry Road, near Lake Tulloch, on the Tuolumne County side.

It happened near the intersection of Old O’Byrnes Ferry Road. Two vehicles collided head-on, and the CHP reports that there were no injuries. Be prepared for activity in the area as officials clean up the wreckage. Drivers are facing rainy conditions during the morning commute.