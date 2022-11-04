Clear
Leaders To Raise Concerns About Fentanyl And Opioid Abuse

By B.J. Hansen
Leanne Piche, Bill Pooley and Kimberly Freeman

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County is seeing a concerning amount of opioid abuse in comparison to other areas of the state.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature a discussion with Adventist Health Sonora Pharmacy Manager Leanne Piche, Tuolumne County Sheriff Bill Pooley and Tuolumne County Public Health Officer Dr. Kimberly Freeman.

The panel will explain what people should be aware of, common misconceptions, local initiatives being carried out in response, and pathways to opioid abuse recovery.

They will also talk about the increasing amount of fentanyl use in the community.

