October Weekend Community Events

Corn stalks, gourds and a haystack with ceramic and other pumpkins in Francie McGowan's “autumnal shrine” View Photo

There are several events planned in the Mother Lode this weekend.

Adventist Health Sonora is thrilled to invite the community to Ladies Night Out for an evening of fun activities, refreshments, giveaways and more to raise awareness for breast health. The free event will take place from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm today, Thursday, October 20th at the Health Pavilion and Diana J. White Cancer Institute. Visit AdventistHealthSonora.org/LadiesNight to learn more.

This weekend, over 100 classic car collectors of the French car maker Citroen will arrive, to celebrate their annual Rendez-vous weekend. They expect about 50 vintage Citroen cars to be circulating around the Mother Lode area as detailed here.

The Groveland Community Services District 2022 Movies Series wraps up this Friday night with the Disney movie The Haunted Mansion starring Eddie Murphy and Jennifer Tilly. The free movie can be seen at lower Mary Laveroni Park starting at dusk as detailed here.

Celebrate the local Volunteer Fire Company at Belleview Elementary School on Saturday, October 22nd from 11 am until 2 pm. There will be free hotdogs, drinks and chips. Firefighting trucks, tools, and equipment will be present, as well as fire safety information and gadgets for kids. Representatives from Tuolumne FireSafe Council and FireWise Community will be there as detailed here.

The Calaveras High School FFA Boosters presents the Boots and Bling Dinner and Auction this Saturday at the Ranch House, which is inside of the Calaveras County Fairgrounds. The doors open at 5 pm with a full tri-tip dinner served at 6:30 pm.

Creative Arts Support Team which supports Summerville and Connection Visual Performing Arts Academy is hosting its 2nd annual Fall Festival this Sunday from noon until 4 pm at The Armory in downtown Sonora as detailed here. The event is family-friendly and features a concert by Rod Harris & The Columbia Big Band and Jazz@8. There is a $10 suggested donation at the door.

The Aronos Research Club is excited to announce the return of tea! Politics has nothing to do with this actual tea party that will take place on Saturday from Noon until 3 pm at the Aronos Club in Sonora. Entertainment will be provided and there will be a variety of tea served and sandwiches, salads and desserts as detailed here.

Railtown 1897 is offering Haunted “Skeleton Starlight” evening train rides Saturdays in October as detailed here.

“The Walking Dead Sonora” is hosting the 12th Annual Zombie Walk and Fundraiser as Courthouse park in Sonora.

There will be a free makeup booth and a free photo booth with a raffle to benefit ATTCA Food Bank & TC Humane Society. There will also be games, coloring pages, and a Thriller dance walk as detailed here.

