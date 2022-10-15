Clear
Smoky Skies Next Week In Calaveras County, A Prescribed Burn

By Tracey Petersen
Angels Camp – Smoke will be visible in the skies over Angles Camp as CAL Fire conducts a prescribed burn next week.

The burn and live training will be on the Whittle Vegetation Management Program (VMP) site in Calaveras County on Monday, October 17. About 550 acres of vegetation along the east side of Fowler Peak will be set ablaze beginning at 8 a.m. and running until 5 p.m., contingent on weather and fire activity.

CAL Fire reports that the primary purpose of the ignition is to reduce hazardous fuel and improve rangeland west of Angels Camp. Smoke will be visible in the Angels Camp area and from Highways 49 and 4. The resources assigned will consist of fire engines, fire crews, helicopters, and bulldozers.

The public is asked not to report the smoke as a wildland fire and to avoid the area as there will be plenty of fire personnel and equipment in the area west of New Melones Lake.

