Update: Fire In Downtown Sonora

House fire in downtown Sonora

Update at 9:50 a.m.: Firefighters continue to battle a house fire at 24 South Shepherd Street in downtown Sonora and have named it the Shepherd Fire. CAL Fire reports that the home is fully engulfed in flames, adding that there is an “active fire exterior and extension to the attic with power lines down.” There remains no word as to whether the flames have spread to any nearby vegetation or whether any other structures are threatened. The public and motorists are asked to avoid the area as there is plenty of activity. An update will be provided when more details come into the newsroom.

Original post at 9:39 a.m.: Sonora, CA — Firefighters are battling a house fire in downtown Sonora this morning.

As shown in the image box, a large plume of smoke can be seen in the sky. CAL Fire reports the blaze broke out on South Shepherd Street near East Jackson Street. There is no word as to whether the flames have spread to any nearby vegetation or whether any other structures are threatened.

CAL Fire is asking the public and motorists to stay out of the area as there is plenty of activity. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.