Wildcats Win Big

Sonora vs Argonaut View Photo

Written by: Zeb Drivdahl

Sonora traveled to Jackson Friday night and dispatched the host Argonaut Mustangs 75-0.

The Wildcats controlled the game on both sides of the ball from the outset. After forcing a three-and-out for the Mustangs on their first possession, Sonora took only three plays to find the endzone on a 20-yard run from running back Jack Teem. After forcing another three and out on the next Argonaut possession, the Wildcats fumbled the punt return and Argonaut recovered on the Sonora 30-yard line. It would be the closest the Mustangs came to the end zone all night.

Two plays later, the Wildcats recovered a fumble from the Mustangs and proceeded to march 70 yards down the field, capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from fullback Audie Peeples. Sonora’s defensive line of Tyler Sells, Ryan Gibbs, and Roger Alderman continued to dominate, producing multiple tackles for loss and holding Argonaut to only 4 first downs for the game. The Wildcat offense operated with brutal efficiency, with touchdowns coming from Teem (2), Peeples (3), Bryce Nicolson (3), Chance Pimentel, Declan Gardner, and Brandon Hensel. Tim Blackmore was 9 for 11 on the night for extra point attempts.

The Wildcats improve to 7-1 on the year and 3-0 in Mother Lode League play. Audie Peeples earned Chicken Ranch Casino player of the game honors for his 3-touchdown night. Sonora is scheduled to play Bret Harte at home next week.

Bret Harte got an easy win as they were scheduled to play Amador, who forfeited as the Buffaloes have canceled the remainder of their season due to a texting scandal.