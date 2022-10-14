TC Public Health Offers Opportunities For Free Flu Shots

Flu Shot Clinic - TC Public Health View Photo

Groveland, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Health Department will be offering additional flu shot clinics in the coming weeks ahead of the winter season.

Public Health Director Michelle Jachetta says, “We have one coming up in Jamestown, one in Columbia, and one in Groveland. They are all before the end of the month. We are hoping to reach people right before flu season starts.”

They are in addition to a clinic that was held Wednesday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Flu shots are also available at various local pharmacies and medical providers.

The dates and times of the upcoming public health clinics are below:

Friday, October 21, from 10am-noon

Groveland Evangelical Free Church

19172 Ferretti Road

Wednesday, October 26, from 10am-noon

Columbia College – Student Health Wellness Center

11600 Columbia College Drive

Friday, October 28, from 9-11am

Jamestown Family Resource Center

10540 7th Street