Two CAL Fire Firefighters Injured In Vehicle Fire

Placerville, CA – Two CAL Fire firefighters were injured after trying to extinguish a vehicle fire that erupted at a Placerville fire station in Amador County.

The blaze began around 7 p.m. on Sunday (Oct. 9). CAL Fire officials detailed, “Two CAL FIRE personnel from the Amador-El Dorado Unit (AEU) assigned to the Placerville Fire Center sustained injuries as a result of a vehicle fire at the Placerville Fire Center facility.”

The names of the injured were not released. Both were taken to UC Davis Hospital, where they are currently being treated for their injuries. CAL Fire officials did not provide any further details on their injuries or their conditions, but they shared that the pair are “receiving support from their families, peers, CAL Fire Local 2881, and CAL Fire Employee Support Services as they navigate treatment and healing.”

Further details regarding the type of vehicle and the circumstances surrounding the fire were not disclosed. CAL Fire investigators are currently working to determine its cause.