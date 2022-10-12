New Dodge Ridge Snowsports School Director No Stranger To Resort

Paul Mundy Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort's newly hired Snowports School DirectorPaul Mundy Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort's newly hired Snowports School Director View Photo

Pinecrest, CA – Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort is looking to update its snowsports lessons program and has hired a former employee to achieve that goal.

Taking on the role of Snowsports School Director is Paul Mundy. Resort officials say his hiring will be a “welcome home” of sorts, as he is a former management team member. For 22 years, from the 1980s to 2000, Mundy served as director of the ski school and race programs, while also doing sales and marketing for the resort.

“Whether it’s a powder day or a bluebird groomer day, you’ll likely find Paul somewhere on the mountain. His love of skiing is only surpassed by his enthusiasm for turning new skiers and boarders into life-long skiers and boarders, and we’re truly blessed to have his energy and charisma on the mountain once again this season,” said Karl Kapuscinski, President, and CEO of Dodge Ridge Mountain resort.

After leaving the ski resort, Mundy continued to work in the recreation industry with a stint at Greenhorn Creek Golf Resort in Angels Camp and Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys. He also led a multi-million-dollar capital campaign for the Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center Foundation.

Regarding his return, Mundy stated, “I am thrilled to be a part of the Dodge Ridge team once again. This place has always remained near and dear to my heart, and I am just overjoyed for this opportunity to bring our snowsports lesson programs to even greater heights.”

Among his notable industry achievements was SKI Magazine’s Golden Eagle Award in 2000 for the development of the SkiWee program at Dodge Ridge in the 1990s.