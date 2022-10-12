Columbia College Foundation Providing $50,000 In New Scholarships

Columbia College Foundation Celebration View Photo

Columbia, CA — The Columbia College Foundation is celebrating its 50th anniversary by providing a $50,000 boost for scholarships over the next two years.

The announcement was made at a recent 50th-anniversary celebration attended by over 70 donors, friends, and students.

Foundation President Charles Segerstrom says, “We believe this is the very best way to mark this important anniversary. We know how much students are juggling to stay in school and cope with the increased costs of living. Offering a boost in scholarships is an immediate way to help.”

Every student that receives a scholarship next year will receive a minimum of $1,000.

The featured speaker at the celebration was retired Columbia College President, Dr. Dean Cunningham, who served from 1979-1992. He spoke about how the foundation has grown over the years, as last year it awarded over $230,000 to over 200 students.

More information about the Columbia Foundation can be found here.