Twain Harte Christmas Market Road Closures Announced

Twain Harte, CA– The mid-October Twain Harte Christmas Market will require road closures. On October 14th at 2:00 pm through October 16th at 10:00 pm, the following roads will be closed for the seasonal event. Joaquin Gulley road will be closed from Meadow lane to Fuller Road. Cedar Drive road will be closed from Joaquin Gulley to The Fire House.

The event hours of operation are as follows:

10/14/2022 – Set–up: 2:00 pm – 9:00 pm

10/15/2022 – Market: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

10/16/2022 – Market: 10:00 am – 9:00 pm; tear down: 9:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Detours will be in place and caution is advised while driving in the area. Tuolumne County Public Works is also reminding the public that they release county road closure information but do not sponsor the event.