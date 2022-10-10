Clear
86 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Twain Harte Christmas Market Road Closures Announced

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson

Photo Icon View Photo

Twain Harte, CA– The mid-October Twain Harte Christmas Market will require road closures. On October 14th at 2:00 pm through October 16th at 10:00 pm, the following roads will be closed for the seasonal event. Joaquin Gulley road will be closed from Meadow lane to Fuller Road. Cedar Drive road will be closed from Joaquin Gulley to The Fire House.

The event hours of operation are as follows:

10/14/2022 Setup: 2:00 pm 9:00 pm
10/15/2022 Market: 10:00 am 5:00 pm
10/16/2022 Market: 10:00 am 9:00 pm; tear down: 9:00 pm 10:00 pm

Detours will be in place and caution is advised while driving in the area. Tuolumne County Public Works is also reminding the public that they release county road closure information but do not sponsor the event.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 