Over $100,000 Raised For Hospice Of Amador And Calaveras

23rd annual Celebrate Life art auction held at Karmere Winery and Vineyards in Plymouth View Photo

Plymouth, CA — The non-profit Hospice of Amador and Calaveras reports that just over $100,000 was raised at the 23rd annual “Celebrate Life” art auction.

The event was held at the Karmere Winery and Vineyards in Plymouth. It is the signature fundraiser for the organization that provides end-of-life care services in Calaveras and Amador counties.

The 23rd annual fundraiser included dinner, entertainment and an auction led by Frank Halvorson. Supporter Jack Mitchell also helped narrate the details of each piece that went up for sale. There were also items and experiences donated by local groups and businesses.

2022 was the second year in a row that the organization reached the $100,000 milestone.