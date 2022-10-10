Senate Candidates Robertson And Alvarado-Gil To Meet For Radio Forum

Tim Robertson and Marie Alvarado-Gil View Photo

Sonora, CA — Clarke Broadcasting will host the two candidates running for California Senate District Four in an upcoming radio forum.

The Mother Lode has been represented by Republicans in the California Senate over recent decades, but next year it will be a Democrat as the top two vote-getters in the June Primary were Tim Robertson and Marie Alvarado-Gil.

Both Robertson and Alvarado-Gil have agreed to take part in the radio forum. They will appear together at the Clarke Broadcasting studios in downtown Sonora for the recording next week, and it will air in its entirety on Wednesday, October 19 at 6pm on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML and streamed on myMotherLode.com (It will also be archived on myMotherLode.com for playback at any time).

One aspect of the forum will feature questions from the community. If you have a question for the Senate District Four candidates that you would like to submit for consideration, send it to news@clarkebroadcasting.com by this Friday, October 14.

As part of redistricting, the new Senate District Four seat covers all or parts of the counties of Tuolumne, Calaveras, Mono, Inyo, Stanislaus, Nevada, Placer, El Dorado, Amador, Merced and Madera.

It will air the day before a Clarke Broadcasting Congressional Forum, with Republican Tom McClintock and Democrat Mike Barkley, click here for information. The General Election is on November 8.