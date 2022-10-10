Officer Involved Shooting In Calaveras County

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Jenny Lind, CA — Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials report an officer involved shooting early this morning in Jenny Lind.

It was 2 a.m. when the phone banks in the Calaveras County Dispatch 911 Center started to light up. Callers reported a person shooting in an unsafe manner. Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark detailed, “While checking the 7000 block of Gabor Road in Jenny Lind, the suspect shot at deputies.”

For public safety and to contain the suspect deputies immediately set up a perimeter around the area, added Lt. Stark. Back up that consisted of the Calaveras County SWAT, Tuolumne SWAT and the California Highway Patrol San Andreas Unit were called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Lt. Stark disclosed, “During the investigation, there was an Officer Involved Shooting.

A multi-agency officer-involved shooting protocol investigation is being conducted. To maintain the integrity of the investigation, there is no further information to release at this time.”