A Welfare Check Results In Two Arrest For Child Abuse

Sonora Police vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man and woman were arrested for child abuse after a welfare check found a baby girl and her sister in a motel room with a deadly drug.

On Thursday, Sonora Police received an email from a father asking for a welfare check at the Gold Lodge on West Stockton Street. He expressed concern as to the living conditions of his 7-year-old daughter, who he sends to the lodge to stay with her mother, 35-year-old Alisha Morrow.

In the email, he noted that his daughter told him she was watching her younger sister, who is 1 year old. The little girl also recounted that her mother and 38-year-old Richard Humphries were locked in the bathroom with another unidentified male or female. The girl told her father that when she later used the bathroom she saw “foils,” “straws” and “white crumbly” stuff on the counter.

When an officer arrived at the motel, they confronted Morrow and Humphries, who denied the claims and consented to a walkthrough. The officer went straight to the bathroom and found the drugs and paraphernalia as the daughter had described. The pair eventually admitted to using fentanyl with their children in the motel room, according to police.

Morrow and Humphries were taken into custody for child abuse with the possibility of great bodily injury or death and drug possession charges. Each was placed on $25,000 bail.