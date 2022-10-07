Woman Arrested For DUI Causing Bodily Injuries

Sonora Police vehicles View Photo

Sonora, CA – A crash resulting in three individuals being injured ended with the arrest of one of the drivers.

Sonora Police officers were dispatched recently to a possible DUI driver on South Washington Street at Restano Way. While checking the area, dispatch advised officers that the collision was in the downtown area at South Washington Street and West Stockton Street.

Once on the scene, officers found two vehicles involved in the wreck. Three occupants, the driver, and two passengers, in one of the vehicles, reported injuries with complaints of neck, back and arm pains. All three were transported to Adventists Health Sonora via ground ambulance and treated for their injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, 28-year-old Shannon Lea Rysak, after field sobriety tests, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested for DUI causing bodily injury with an alcohol level over .08 and placed on a $25,000 bail.