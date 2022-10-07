Clear
OES Coordinator Bietz To Speak On Emergency Planning

By B.J. Hansen
Dore Bietz

Dore Bietz

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County’s Office of Emergency Services Coordinator, Dore Bietz.

OES stays busy throughout the year coordinating emergency response related to things like unexpected fires, flooding, and other events.

She will explain the role of her office and everything the community can do to stay safe.

In addition, new emergency sirens are going up around the county. She will explain what it all means.

She will also talk about concerns related to water wells during the lingering drought.

Toward the end of the show, she will detail the creation of a local Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program, and how people can get involved.

