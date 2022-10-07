Summerville Football Faces Bret Harte: Sonora High Wins By Forfeit

Bret Harte Logo View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — The Summerville Bears football team will travel to Angels Camp this evening.

The Bears (6-0) will face the Bret Harte Bullfrogs (1-4).

Calaveras High School (1-5) will be at home hosting Argonaut (2-4).

Meanwhile, it will be an automatic win for the Sonora High Wildcats (5-1) who were set to face Amador High School. As reported earlier, the Buffaloes have forfeited the remainder of their season due to a texting scandal. Next week, the Wildcats will face Argonaut.

There are four weeks left in the Mother Lode League season. Sonora, Summerville and Argonaut are in a three-way tie for first, all with a record of 1-0.