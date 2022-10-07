Public Feedback Wanted On Sonora Sign Ordinance

Various Sign Types graphic View Photo

Sonora, CA — The City of Sonora wants to change its current sign regulations and wants the public to weigh in.

City staff is proposing a text amendment to the sign ordinance (Chapter 15.28) that will replace the existing sign regulations dealing with signage type, size, locations, and standards.

“The proposed text amendment will more clearly define the requirements and processes required for signs within the City,” noted city officials, adding, “Staff feels that Chapter 15.28 as proposed provides more options and allowances for the City’s businesses while still assuring that the City’s streetscapes are aesthetically pleasing and maintaining its unique character. It also provides for increased freedom and reduces the complexity of the current permit process.”

Those changes will be discussed at the planning commission meeting on Tuesday, October 11, at 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed in the agenda package here. The public is encouraged to attend and ask questions or submit written comments prior to the meeting. City officials note that this is a discussion item and no action will be taken at the meeting. For further information, contact Rachelle Kellogg, Community Development Director, by email at rkellogg@sonora.com or by phone at (209) 532-3508, Ext. #2.