Sonora Man Arrested For Having Obscene Material

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA — A tip recently from a national network devoted to crimes against children led to the arrest of a Sonora man.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials received word from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force regarding the possession of child pornography by an internet user within Tuolumne County. Throughout the investigation, detectives served several search warrants, including one at a home on Creekside Drive in Sonora that turned up several items of evidence related to obscene material involving minors that were seized.

Detectives questioned an individual, 41-year-old Donald Gorgas, regarding the material evidence. He was subsequently arrested for possession of child pornography and placed on $10,000 bail. It is unclear whether any local children were found in any of the confiscated materials or exactly what items were taken from the home. Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian advised, “This investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.”