Update: Vehicle Fire Into Vegetation In Rancho Calaveras

Cal fire Truck View Photo

Update at 5:25 p.m.: Ground crews have stopped the forward rate of spread of a vehicle fire that extended into nearby vegetation. The Hart Fire ignited in some grass on Hanley Drive, south of Highway 26, near Hart Vickson Lane. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports the fire remains a quarter-acre in size. Crews will continue working on containment, with mop-up to follow.

Original post at 4:50 p.m.: Rancho Calaveras, CA — This afternoon, CAL Fire reports a second fire in Calaveras County, this one involving a vehicle fire that spread to nearby vegetation.

The fire is on Hanley Drive, south of Highway 26, near Hart Vickson Lane. The “Hart Fire,” according to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore, is a quarter-acre in size and burning in the grass.

The CHP reports that it is a UPS truck. There are reports of explosions inside the truck. There is no word as to whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.