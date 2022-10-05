Update: Fire In Valley Springs

CAL Fire Helicopter 404 out of Columbia View Photo

Update at 4:55 p.m.: Air and ground resources have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire north of Toyon Middle School in Calaveras County. The flames ignite in the grass in the 1700 block of Highway 26, between Highway 12 and Beal Ranch Road. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire’s forward rate was stopped at a quarter acre in size. Crews will work toward full containment and then mop up. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 4:25 p.m.: Valley Springs, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County. The flames ignite in the grass in the 1700 block of Highway 26, between Highway 12 and Beal Ranch Road and north of Toyon Middle School. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire is a quarter acre in size and moving at a slow rate of spread. She added that no structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.