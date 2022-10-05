TUD Annual Ditch Outage Calls On Customers’ Conservation

PG&E Tuolumne Main Canal from Lyons Reservoir View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) is requesting that customers conserve water as the annual Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) ditch outage occurs this month.

The PG&E Tuolumne Main Canal, which conveys 95% of the district’s drinking water supply, will be shut down from Sunday, October 16th through Sunday, October 23rd to allow for utility crews to make repairs and improvements. That leaves the only water available to customers in storage tanks and from limited-capacity groundwater wells. TUD officials detailed, “Conservation during this period is necessary to ensure adequate water supply for drinking, sanitary usage, and fire protection.”

District officials offered these ways that customers can help during the outage:

Limit outside watering.

Do not wash vehicles.

Turn off automatic lawn and drip sprinkler timers.

Repair water leaks.

After the outage, customers are asked to continue to conserve for an additional week to enable the water storage supply to recover. Additionally, irrigation/agricultural ditch customers will continue to experience periodic outages from October through December for annual maintenance. The schedule for the ditch outage can be viewed here.