Have A Question For TUD Candidates?

Sonora, CA — Clarke Broadcasting will be hosting various on-air candidates’ forums later this month, and the first will feature the two Tuolumne Utilities District races.

New this year, the water provider is transitioning to regional (district) based seats. Running for District One, which covers the greater Columbia and Phoenix Lake area, is incumbent Ron Ringen and challenger Brian Shrigley. The District Four candidates, whose area covers the Tuolumne and Standard region, are incumbent Jeff Kerns and challenger Alexander Horat.

TUD will be the first in a series of Clarke Broadcasting forums, which will air during the third week of October.

One aspect will be questions from the community. If you have a question you would like to ask the TUD candidates, they should be submitted to news@clarkebroadcasting.com for consideration. We will try to fit in as many as we can. Make sure to include your first name.

The questions cannot be directed to a single candidate, and must be something that all of the candidates can answer. Questions for the TUD forum should be submitted by this coming Sunday, October 9th.

Clarke Broadcasting will soon be announcing some other exciting candidates’ forums as well, featuring additional races, along with the specific airing times. The election is coming up on November 8.