Tuolumne County Wants To Study Future Opportunities For Its Airports

Columbia, CA — The County of Tuolumne is planning to do a “Feasibility and Viability Study” for the Pine Mountain Lake and Columbia airports.

The County has just put out a request for bids from outside companies who are interested in doing the work. Bids will be accepted through October 27. It notably includes reviewing potential economic development-related opportunities for the airports.

The Pine Mountain Lake Airport was deeded to Tuolumne County by developer Boise Cascade, LLC, in 1973. There are 16 hangers and 36 tie-down spaces. Eleven of the hangars are privately owned and pay ground rent to the county. According to the FAA, there are around 14,900 aircraft operations per year. The PML airport has its own enterprise fund, but still requires consistent contributions from the county’s General Fund each year. One aspect of the PML portion of the study is to review whether the facility might be better off privately owned.

Meanwhile, the Columbia Airport has been owned by the county since its construction in 1932. According to the Columbia Airport Master Plan, there are around 45,000 airport operations annually, with an expected increase of two-percent each year. It also serves as a base for PHI Air Med, Search and Rescue team, Bald Eagle Aviation (fueling and pilot services), Springfield Aviation, CAL Fire Air Attack, Sheriff Boat Patrol, and various other entities. It has 73 hangars that are county-owned and 19 that are privately owned. There are also 96 monthly tie-down spots. The Columbia Airport also has its own enterprise fund that does not require regular allocations from the county’s general fund.

Over the past eight years, Columbia Airport has received just over $7-million in grant funding for various projects which include pavement rehabilitation, design services, and a master plan. It also has 40 acres of attached undeveloped land that could be used for aviation or non-aviation purposes. The Columbia aspect of the study will focus on things like its economic impact in the community and new opportunities for economic development.

Once bids are received for the study on the airports, they will be reviewed by the county. A contract for the study is anticipated to be awarded in late November.

