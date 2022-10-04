Jamestown Man Arrest For Deadly Weapon Assault

Sonora, CA – A Jamestown man was arrested for attacking another man with a knife outside of a local supermarket.

Sonora police were recently called to the Cross Roads Shopping Center on Sanguinetti Road outside of the Safeway grocery store for a reported physical altercation. Once on scene, officers learned that a man had been stabbed in the leg. The victim was transported to Adventist Health Sonora and treated for his injuries.

Police did not reveal what the victim and suspect, 24-year-old Zachary Hamilton, were arguing about. Police questioned Hamilton regarding the assault. He was subsequently taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon and placed on $40,000 bail.