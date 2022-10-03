California Gasoline Nearly 70% Over National Average

FILE - A gasoline price board is displayed at a gas station in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, directed state regulators to let oil refineries switch to a winter gasoline blend earlier than normal in an effort to lower soaring gas prices. He also called on the Legislature to pass a new windfall tax on oil industry profits. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) View Photo

Sonora, CA– California typically pays higher than the national average for gasoline but the latest price surges have consumers asking why. The national average price for regular gasoline has shown little change but California has seen a jump in prices that is being blamed on a number of issues.

Currently, the average price for a gallon of gas is $6.24, 66% over the national average and up 20% from the start of September. Six California refineries are undergoing planned and unplanned maintenance that according to the experts, caused the gasoline supply on the West Coast to drop to its lowest level in a decade and the skyrocketing gas prices. Governor Gavin Newsom has directed the California Air Resources Board to increase the state’s gasoline supply and switch to the winter-blend of gasoline a month early.

The announcement from the California Governor has already shown impacts with major cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles showing some small decreases in gasoline prices. A current look at local gas prices can be found here.