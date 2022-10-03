Kirk Details Climate Action Plan Concerns

Sonora, CA — District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog focused on the Climate Action Plan.

The board recently declined to vote on the plan and is seeking more information, and answers to some questions.

Kirk, who is serving as board chair, has detailed five concerns he has in relation to the plan. They are the focus of a new blog, which you can read by clicking here.

Kirk’s District Three covers Tuolumne, Twain Harte, and many communities up the Highway 108 corridor.