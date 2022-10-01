Drainage Pipe Installation To Stall HWY 49 Traffic In Angels Camp

Caltrans HWY 49 drainage pipe project View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Motorists can expect delays for the next month on a section of Highway 49 in the Angels Camp area of Calaveras County.

Caltrans has hired Quimu Contracting Inc., based in Dixon, to complete the estimated $275,00 project. Crews will install drainage pipe systems at culverts along the highway from half-mile south of Red Hill Road to Gun Club Road. Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday and continue until November.

County road officials detailed, “The culverts will drain water to help prevent erosion and maintain the structural integrity of the roadway. They will be installed at two locations south of Red Hill Road, one location north of Whittle Ranch Road, and one location south of Gun Club Road.”

Flaggers will be directing one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. County road officials advise that motorists should expect 5- to 10-minute delays and are advised to use alternate routes whenever possible.