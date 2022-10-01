Plane Crash At Pine Mountain Lake Airport

Runway at the Pine Mountain Lake Airport near Groveland in Tuolumne County View Photo

Groveland, CA – A plane crash at the Pine Mountain Lake Airport last night resulted in the plane overturning.

The call of a downed plane came in around 6 p.m., sending Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies rushing to the airport, located at 20980 Elderberry Way in the Pine Mountain Lake community, three miles northeast of Groveland. Tuolumne sheriff’s spokesperson, Ashley Boujikian, tells Clarke Broadcasting that when first responders arrived at the scene, they found the plane upside down on the runway. While ground ambulances were dispatched to the scene, luckily, no injuries were reported in the crash. The plane was able to be righted.

The plane’s tail number indicates that it is a single-engine fixed-wing aircraft with two seats registered to a Groveland resident. Boujikian added, “It is unknown why the plane ended up being upside down,” adding, “Per standard investigative procedures, the FAA and NTSB were notified and will be conducting independent investigations into what happened.”