Investigators Seize PG&E Transmission Pole Near Mosquito Fire

Placer County, CA — Officials are investigating whether PG&E’s equipment was responsible for igniting the 76,775-acre Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties.

It is the largest fire so far this year in California. Federal investigators have seized a utility transmission pole and attached equipment, according to a regulatory filing. The US Forest Service indicated that the fire started near one of PG&E’s power lines on federal forestland.

It is noted that an official cause of the Mosquito Fire has not been determined by fire officials at this time, and PG&E is cooperating with the Forest Service. The company is also carrying out its own independent investigation. The Mosquito Fire was located on September 6 and has destroyed at least 78 homes. The fire is 85 percent contained.