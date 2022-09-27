Amador Cancels Remainder Of Football Season: Impacts Local Schedules

Jackson, CA — Allegations about controversial statements made in a group text among football players at Amador High School has prompted the superintendent to cancel the remainder of the season.

The varsity team has not played for two weeks.

The statements in the text group have not been made publicly available, but Superintendent Torie Gibson provided more context in a letter to parents, writing, “On September 17, 2022, the District suspended the Amador High School varsity football team pending an administrative review of allegations concerning a highly inappropriate group chat thread involving the majority of the Amador High School varsity football team. The scope of the allegations escalated the need for an external investigation by an independent investigator, with some of the allegations being referred to law enforcement. Our initial estimate for this review is predicted to be a minimum of 30 days.”

The decision was made yesterday to cancel the remainder of Amador High’s varsity season.

This Friday’s originally planned game against Summerville High is now canceled, as is the October 7th matchup against Sonora High.