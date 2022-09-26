Ironstone’s Concours d’Elegance Raises Money For Youth Ag Programs

Classic Corvettes on display at 2022 Concours d'Elegance View Photos

Murphys, CA — Around 325 classic cars and other vehicles were on display at the Ironstone Concours d’ Elegance in Murphys.

The founder of the event, Gail Kautz welcomed everyone during a Friday evening “Cars And Stars” opening ceremony and dinner. Many local Calaveras wineries were also on hand pouring complimentary tastings. Kautz announced that over the decades, the annual car show has raised over $1-million for youth 4H and FFA style programs. It is one of the signature youth ag fundraisers throughout all of California.

She added, “Having been at this for 26 years, I have been able to see these kids grow up and be involved in agriculture, and contribute meaningfully.”

She thanked everyone who has made the event possible over the years. Her husband, John Kautz, and various other supporters from the beginning were also in attendance, welcoming guests.

Earlier on Friday, there was also a “Vintage Back Roads Tour” for the participants.

The car show itself took place on Saturday and drew another big crowd to the winery grounds.

In addition, Local FFA and 4H participants were on hand showing off their programs and projects. Another highlight was speaker forums on classic automobiles.