Fall Uses Of Wood Stoves Brings CAL Fire Warning

Proper ash disposal bucket according to CAL Fire TCU View Photo

Sonora, CA — As the weather cools, many people in the Mother Lode light wood stoves, but do you know how to properly dispose of the ashes?

CAL Fire warns that unintended wildland fires occur every year in the Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit from improper ash disposal. They added, “Some forethought and a few simple steps such as disposal container type and placement can prevent a catastrophic wildfire.”

CAL Fire offers these proper ash disposal tips:

Allow to cool in the Fireplace

Use a metal shovel to transfer to a metal bucket with a lid like the one in the image box

Keep bucket at least 10 feet from any buildings and on a non-combustible surface

Allow to cool for several days

Never discard into trash cans or vegetation