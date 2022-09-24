Tuolumne Animal Control Filled To Capacity

Tuolumne County Animal Control View Photo

Jamestown, CA – The Tuolumne County Animal Control (TCAC) is calling on all dog lovers to help them ease overcrowding and save the life of a four-legged friend.

With the shelter over capacity, animal officials report, “We have reached out to numerous shelters to help, but unfortunately are not having the best of luck. We need help from the public.”

The surplus of canines means there are many to choose from, including puppies and large and small dogs, all waiting for a forever home. Adoption fees do apply and will vary from $25-$95.

Animal control officials added, “Because we are a facility for strays, we MUST take in animals, and if every cage is full, we will be forced to euthanize, which is something we never want to happen.”

The shelter, located at 10040 Victoria Way in Jamestown, is open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For any questions regarding adopting a pet, contact the shelters at 209-694-2730.