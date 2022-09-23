CAO Riggs To Discuss Budget, CARE Court, Pallet Shelters And Other Topics

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County Administrator Tracie Riggs.

She will detail the $200-plus million operating budget that was approved by the Board of Supervisors, with a 4-1 vote, on Tuesday.

Other topics she will talk about include the implementation of the new CARE Court in the county, some new twists in the proposal to build a Pallet Shelter Community in Jamestown, the impacts of the $9-million FEMA grant for fire services, uses for the historic Courthouse, and the restructuring of the county’s economic development program.