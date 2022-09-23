Tuolumne County Health Fair Will Not Return In 2022

2019 Tuolumne County Health Fair View Photo

Sonora, CA — For the third year in a row, the Tuolumne County Health Fair will not happen, but officials are hoping it will return in 2023.

The first two cancelations (2020 and 2021) surrounded concerns related to the COVID pandemic, but Tuolumne County Public Health Director Michelle Jachetta says that this year it is due more to “staffing and resource issues that everyone is facing.”

Adventist Health was unable to provide the low-cost lab draws and health screenings this year, which are traditionally the biggest attraction at the event. It came down to a lack of staffing. The committee sought other providers but was unable to secure anyone else.

Public Health Officer, Dr. Kimberly Freeman, adds, ”We are hoping we can reinstitute it (health fair) next year, but it just couldn’t happen this year.” She encourages anyone interested in receiving the screenings to reach out to their local health providers to learn about options.

Also of note, TC Public Health will be offering a free flu shot clinic on October 12 from 9am-4pm in the Manzanita building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. They are available for anyone two and up.

Though not a requirement to get a flu shot, those interested are encouraged to fill out and bring along a form that can be found on the Public Health Department’s website to speed up the process. More information can be found here.