Summerville Looks To Keep Streak Alive: Sonora On Bye

Summerville Football Field View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — Coming off a bye week, the Summerville Bears football team is hoping to keep its win streak going after starting the season 4-0.

The Bears will be at home tonight facing Stone Ridge Christian. The Knights, from Merced County, are 4-1.

The Sonora High Wildcats have won four in a row, following the season opening loss against Oakdale, and are on a bye week. Last week Sonora defeated Tracey West, 63-12. The Wildcats will open up league play next Friday at home against Calaveras.

Tonight, Calaveras (0-4) will travel to face Galt (2-2) and Bret Harte is on a bye week.