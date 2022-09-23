Clear
79.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Summerville Looks To Keep Streak Alive: Sonora On Bye

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Summerville Football Field

Summerville Football Field

Photo Icon View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — Coming off a bye week, the Summerville Bears football team is hoping to keep its win streak going after starting the season 4-0.

The Bears will be at home tonight facing Stone Ridge Christian. The Knights, from Merced County, are 4-1.

The Sonora High Wildcats have won four in a row, following the season opening loss against Oakdale, and are on a bye week. Last week Sonora defeated Tracey West, 63-12. The Wildcats will open up league play next Friday at home against Calaveras.

Tonight, Calaveras (0-4) will travel to face Galt (2-2) and Bret Harte is on a bye week.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 