Seasonal Closures Announced At New Melones

Angels Camp, CA — Time is limited to enjoy many of the recreational opportunities at New Melones Reservoir.

Many of the areas will be closing, effective October 1st.

The Bureau of Land Management reports that the campground closures in the Tuttletown Recreation Area will include the Acorn, Manzanita and Chamise. In addition, the Fiddleneck and Oak Knoll group camps will be closed. Meanwhile, the Lupine Day Use and Eagle Point Picnic Areas will remain open from sunrise to sunset.

Closures in the Glory Hole Recreation Area will include Big Oak Campground, Angels Creek Boat Launch, Osprey Point Day Use Area, and Buck Brush Day Use Area. Staying open, from 4an-9pm, will be the Ironhorse Campground, Glory Hole Point Launch and the Black Bart Day Use Area.

The Natural Bridges Day Use Area and the Mark Twain Recreation Area will remain open from sunrise to sunset.

The New Melones Lake Administration Office remains closed, and the Visitor Center and Museum will be open for visitation and pass sales on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.