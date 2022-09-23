Update: Deadly Crash On HWY 120/108

CHP patrol car View Photo

Update at 5:50 p.m.: CHP officers continue to direct traffic on the eastbound lanes of Highway 120/108 after a fatal crash. It occurred just after 4 p.m., with a solo vehicle overturning and landing on its roof on the right shoulder of the highway near the Rushing Hills Lookout Road intersection. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A tow crew is working to remove the wreckage and get traffic flowing smoothly once again within the hour.

Original post at 5:25 p.m.: Keystone, CA — First responders are on the scene of a fatal solo vehicle wreck on Highway 120/108 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County, slowing the evening commute.

The CHP reports that it overturned and landed on its roof near the Rushing Hills Lookout Road intersection just after 4 p.m. There were reports of one person being trapped inside the vehicle. One person was pronounced dead, with the coroner being called to the scene.

The vehicle is on the right shoulder of the roadway, but traffic is moving slowly as officers are directing motorists. The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of their family.