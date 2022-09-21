Partly Cloudy
65.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Yosemite Loosens Fire Restrictions After Heavy Rain

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Stormy skies over Tenaya Lake in Yosemite

Stormy skies over Tenaya Lake in Yosemite

Photo Icon View Photo

Yosemite, CA — National Park Service officials relay that the recent precipitation in Yosemite National Park has decreased the fire danger.

Emergency fire restrictions put in place back on July 16, including a parkwide ban on cigarettes and campfires in many Wilderness areas, have now been lifted. The information below has been released by the National Park Service.

• All previously enacted fire restrictions are hereby lifted and all associated orders are rescinded.
• Campfires are once again permitted in the Wilderness, where not otherwise prohibited by regulation. Fires remain prohibited above 9,600 feet and in other designated areas due to scarcity of wood and resource concerns. Where fires are permitted, existing campfire rings must be used.
• Campfires and cooking fires may be used in designated campgrounds, picnic areas, and residential areas in accordance with park regulations.
• Where wood gathering is permitted, only dead and down wood may be gathered.
• Extinguish cigarettes prior to disposal; filters must be properly disposed of in a trash receptacle.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 