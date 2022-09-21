Ballot Measure Proposed To Challenge State’s New Fast Food Council

Sacramento, CA — California voters may be asked whether they want to deny a newly passed state law creating a Fast Food Council.

The creation of the first-of-its-kind council was approved by the legislature and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. Its representatives will include franchise owners, fast food workers, and state regulators. They will collectively review and make changes to improve things like working conditions and wages.

Industry leaders argue that it will lead to a 20 percent increase in the cost of fast food and are rallying to gain signatures for a ballot measure to overturn the law. The California Secretary of State’s Office notes that the proponents, led by attorney Kurt Oneto of Nielsen Merksamer, LLP, filed the needed paperwork to begin collecting the estimated 623,000 signatures for a ballot referendum. Proponents must submit the signatures no later than December 5.